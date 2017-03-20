Onondaga County Office for Aging Announces Free Classes for Caregivers

By Staff –

The Onondaga County Office for Aging has announced the following free classes for individuals who currently care for older or disabled persons, or individuals who may become caregivers in the future:

March

Medicaid: An Overview 3/29 5:30 pm -7 pm Christ Community Church

April

Music Based Tools for Caregivers 4/6 5:30pm -7:30pm Hearth at Greenpoint

Caregivers Need Care Too: Yoga 4/13 5:30pm -7pm McHarrie Town Ctr

Downsizing & Decluttering 4/18 5:30pm -7 pm Camillus Senior Center

Powerful Tools for Caregivers (6 Tues) 4/25-5/30 5pm -7pm Sedgwick Heights

Basics of Alzheimer’s & Dementia 4/26 5:30pm-7pm Cicero Public Library

May

Financial Health Care Planning 5/3 5:30pm-7pm Dewitt Library

Caregiver Self-Care 5/8 5:30pm-7pm Natur-Tyme

Smart Money Habits 5/16 5:30pm-7pm Manlius Library

June



Meditation for Caregivers 6/1 5:30pm-7:30pm Manlius Library

Effective Communication Strategies 6/7 5:30pm-7pm Brookdale Bellevue

Medical Decision Making 6/13 5:30pm-7pm Soule Library

Hospice & Palliative Care 6/20 5:30pm-7pm Bob Cecile Center

Stages of Grieving 6/28 5:30pm-7pm Betts Library

Catalog and registration forms are available on-line at www.ongov.net/aging/icare.

Interested individuals may also register by contacting Cynthia at 315-435-2362, ext. 4993, or by emailing cstevenson@ongov.net.

The New York State Office for Aging, US Administration on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, and Onondaga County Office for Aging will provide funding for the classes.

