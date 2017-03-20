Onondaga County Office for Aging Announces Free Classes for Caregivers

By Staff –
The Onondaga County Office for Aging has announced the following free classes for individuals who currently care for older or disabled persons, or individuals who may become caregivers in the future:
March
Medicaid: An Overview 3/29 5:30 pm -7 pm Christ Community Church
April
Music Based Tools for Caregivers 4/6 5:30pm -7:30pm Hearth at Greenpoint
Caregivers Need Care Too: Yoga 4/13 5:30pm -7pm McHarrie Town Ctr
Downsizing & Decluttering 4/18 5:30pm -7 pm Camillus Senior Center
Powerful Tools for Caregivers (6 Tues) 4/25-5/30 5pm -7pm Sedgwick Heights
Basics of Alzheimer’s & Dementia 4/26 5:30pm-7pm Cicero Public Library
May
Financial Health Care Planning 5/3 5:30pm-7pm Dewitt Library
Caregiver Self-Care 5/8 5:30pm-7pm Natur-Tyme
Smart Money Habits 5/16 5:30pm-7pm Manlius Library
June
Meditation for Caregivers 6/1 5:30pm-7:30pm Manlius Library
Effective Communication Strategies 6/7 5:30pm-7pm Brookdale Bellevue
Medical Decision Making 6/13 5:30pm-7pm Soule Library
Hospice & Palliative Care 6/20 5:30pm-7pm Bob Cecile Center
Stages of Grieving 6/28 5:30pm-7pm Betts Library
Catalog and registration forms are available on-line at www.ongov.net/aging/icare.
Interested individuals may also register by contacting Cynthia at 315-435-2362, ext. 4993, or by emailing cstevenson@ongov.net.
The New York State Office for Aging, US Administration on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, and Onondaga County Office for Aging will provide funding for the classes.