Tuesday 21 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

Onondaga County Office for Aging Announces Free Classes for Caregivers

Mar 20, 2017Education, Featured News, Health, Local NewsComments Off on Onondaga County Office for Aging Announces Free Classes for Caregivers

By Staff –

 

Vision-local-aging-440x260The Onondaga County Office for Aging has announced the following free classes for individuals who currently care for older or disabled persons, or individuals who may become caregivers in the future:

 

March                                                                                                                   

Medicaid: An Overview                              3/29   5:30 pm -7 pm            Christ Community Church

April

Music Based Tools for Caregivers              4/6     5:30pm -7:30pm      Hearth at Greenpoint
Caregivers Need Care Too: Yoga                4/13   5:30pm -7pm             McHarrie Town Ctr
Downsizing & Decluttering                         4/18   5:30pm -7 pm           Camillus Senior Center
Powerful Tools for Caregivers (6 Tues)    4/25-5/30 5pm -7pm            Sedgwick Heights
Basics of Alzheimer’s & Dementia             4/26  5:30pm-7pm              Cicero Public Library

May

Financial Health Care Planning                   5/3     5:30pm-7pm             Dewitt Library
Caregiver Self-Care                                       5/8     5:30pm-7pm           Natur-Tyme
Smart Money Habits                                     5/16   5:30pm-7pm           Manlius Library

June

Meditation for Caregivers                          6/1     5:30pm-7:30pm       Manlius Library
Effective Communication Strategies         6/7     5:30pm-7pm             Brookdale Bellevue
Medical Decision Making                           6/13   5:30pm-7pm             Soule Library
Hospice & Palliative Care                           6/20   5:30pm-7pm             Bob Cecile Center
Stages of Grieving                                        6/28   5:30pm-7pm             Betts Library

Catalog and registration forms are available on-line at www.ongov.net/aging/icare.

Interested individuals may also register by contacting Cynthia at 315-435-2362, ext. 4993, or by emailing cstevenson@ongov.net.

The New York State Office for Aging, US Administration on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, and Onondaga County Office for Aging will provide funding for the classes.

