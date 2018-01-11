Onondaga County Office for Aging to Celebrate “Older Americans Month”

By Staff –

Onondaga County Office for Aging will celebrate “Older Americans Month” in May, by awarding seniors and other community members with recognition in the following categories:

– Senior Citizen of the Year – The award will recognize a county resident, age 60 or older, who’s demonstrated the power of making a difference through civic engagement.

– Serving Seniors Honoree of the Year – The award will honor an individual (either currently employed or retired) who has made significant contributions in a career field which serves people age 60 or older.

– Flanders Memorial Caregiver of the Year – The award will recognize an individual of any age who’s provided care for a person or persons age 60 or older, and whose actions, philosophy, and coordination of services serve as a model and inspiration for other caregivers.

The organization will honor the award recipients during a celebration luncheon at Drumlins Country Club, 800 Nottingham Rd., on May 10.

Interested individuals may submit nominations by visiting http://www.ongov.net/aging/news.html.

Submissions are due by Feb 16.

