Search
Friday 12 January 2018
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

Onondaga County Office for Aging to Celebrate “Older Americans Month”

Jan 11, 2018Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Onondaga County Office for Aging to Celebrate “Older Americans Month”

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff  –

 

office for agingOnondaga County Office for Aging will celebrate “Older Americans Month” in May, by awarding seniors and other community members with recognition in the following categories:

 – Senior Citizen of the Year – The award will recognize a county resident, age 60 or older, who’s demonstrated the power of making a difference through civic engagement.

– Serving Seniors Honoree of the Year – The award will honor an individual (either currently employed or retired) who has made significant contributions in a career field which serves people age 60 or older.

– Flanders Memorial Caregiver of the Year – The award will recognize an individual of any age who’s provided care for a person or persons age 60 or older, and whose actions, philosophy, and coordination of services serve as a model and inspiration for other caregivers.

The organization will honor the award recipients during a celebration luncheon at Drumlins Country Club, 800 Nottingham Rd., on May 10.

Interested individuals may submit nominations by visiting http://www.ongov.net/aging/news.html.

Submissions are due by Feb 16.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

 

Related articles