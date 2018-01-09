Onondaga County Office for Aging to Hold HEAP Outreach Events for Seniors

By Staff –

The Onondaga County Office for Aging will hold several Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) outreach events to assist seniors with applying for the program.

HEAP provides limited subsidies for heating and utility costs.

“The December outreach events were very successful, but the temperatures are continuing to dip,” Pete Headd, executive director of the office, stated.”The Office for Aging is seeking to assist seniors, age 60 or older and income eligible, who need help paying their energy bills, with the HEAP application process. HEAP assistance is available on a first come, first served, basis so applications should be filed as soon as possible.”

According to Headd, appointments are not needed for the events, and seniors who are unable to attend can call (315) 435-2362 to request an application by mail.

The Office for Aging will offer assistance for seniors at the following locations, dates and times:



MONDAY, JAN. 22

Cicero Library, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero 9:30-11:30

Dewitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd. East, Dewitt 10:00-1:00

Brewerton Library, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton 1:00-3:00

Betts Library, 4862 S. Salina St., Syracuse 1:30-3:30



TUESDAY, JAN. 23

Magnarelli Center (formerly McChesney) 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse 9:30-11:30

Syracuse Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave., Syracuse 9:30-12:30

Jordan Elbridge Community Center, 1 Rte. 31, Jordan 10:30-12:30

Onondaga Senior Center, 4834 Velasko Rd., Syracuse 1:30-3:30

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee St., Baldwinsville 10:00-Noon

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

Camillus Senior Center, 25 1st St., Camillus 9:30-11:30

Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Ave., Syracuse 9:30-11:30

Mundy Library, 1204 S. Geddes, Syracuse 10:00-Noon

Solvay Public Library, 615 Woods Ave., Syracuse 10:00-1:00

White Branch Library, 763 Butternut St., Syracuse 11:00-1:00



FRIDAY, JAN. 26

Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave., Syracuse 10:30-1:30

Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 Main St., Camillus 1:30-3:30



MONDAY, JAN. 29

Central Library in the Galleries, 447 South Salina St., Syracuse 1:45-3:45



TUESDAY, JAN. 30

Conifer Village Community Room, 70 Conifer Dr., Baldwinsville 9:00-11:00

Brown Memorial Church, 228 Davis St., Syracuse 10:00-Noon

PEACE, Inc., County West Family Resource Center, 93 Syracuse St., B’ville 10:00-Noon



WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31

Cicero Library, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero 2:00-4:00

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

Lafayette Free Library, 2577 County Rt. 11, Lafayette 10:30-12:30

PEACE Inc., Eastside Family Resource Center, 202 S. Beech St., Syracuse 11:00-1:30

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

Tully Free Library, 12 State Street, Tully 10:30-12:30

Visit www.ongov.net/aging for additional information regarding the events.

