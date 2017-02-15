Onondaga County Office for The Aging to Hold “Nutrition and Health Expo for Seniors”

By Staff

The Onondaga County Office for the Aging will hold a free “Nutrition and Health Expo for Seniors” on March 18, during National Nutrition Month.

The program will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CNY Regional Market “F” Shed, which is indoors and heated, at 2100 Park St.

The event will include health screenings and massages; a strength and balance exercise class; cooking demonstrations, and more.

Onondaga Elders Inc. is a co-sponsor for the event and, according to officials, interested individuals should call 315-435-2362, ext.4987, by March 3, to register.

