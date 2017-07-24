Onondaga County Plans to Sue Pharmaceutical Companies

By Staff –

Onondaga County reportedly plans to sue the manufacturers of opioids, according to an article in the Syracuse Post Standard.

County Legislature Chairman Ryan McMahon said the county plans to file a lawsuit against the companies for the reimbursement of costs related to the county’s expenses for providing emergency medical services, as a result of the opioid crisis.

“It’s not a traditional urban poor drug crisis,” McMahon said in the article. “It’s…essentially driven from pills. And once pills become too expensive, people turn to heroin.”

The county will argue that drug companies have typically used deceptive practices to market the drugs to medical professionals.

Ten other counties in New York state have also filed similar lawsuits against drug manufacturers this year.

