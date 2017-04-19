Parks Department to Celebrate 100th Anniversary by Planting 100 Trees, Kicking Off This Friday in Thornden Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs announced today it will celebrate its 100th anniversary by planting 100 trees in city parks throughout 2017. The Parks Department will kick off this effort by planting 13 trees in Thornden Park on Friday, April 21 and is seeking volunteers from the community to help. "The Parks Department is eager to celebrate our anniversary by leaving an even greater parks system behind for the next generation and generation after that," said Lazarus Sims, Commissioner of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs. "I encourage everyone who has been the beneficiary of our parks to volunteer this Friday." The Parks Department will kick off their goal of planting 100 trees in city parks this Friday, April 21 in Thornden Park. The department is seeking volunteers who can help plant the first 13 trees as part of this initiative. The tree planting will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and volunteers are asked to meet at the Thornden Park Field House. The planting will go on, rain or shine. Volunteers are reminded to wear appropriate footwear, sneakers or boots only, and dress for the weather. To register, volunteers are asked to contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 424-9485 ext. 250. This tree planting is made possible with the partnership of Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Onondaga Earth Corps. A flyer is available at this link: http://bit.ly/2o3XoGh. This program is part of the Syracuse Parks Department Centennial Celebration. 2017 will mark 100 years since the incorporation of the Department. The City will be celebrating throughout the year with special events and promotions encouraging more people to engage with the Parks Department, enjoying its facilities and the diverse array of activities offered. To follow the department's celebration on social media, use the hashtag #SYRParks100.