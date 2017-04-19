Parks Department to Celebrate 100th Anniversary by Planting 100 Trees, Kicking Off This Friday in Thornden Park

Search
Apr 19, 2017

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and 
Youth Programs announced today it will celebrate its 100th anniversary by 
planting 100 trees in city parks throughout 2017. The Parks Department 
will kick off this effort by planting 13 trees in Thornden Park on Friday, 
April 21 and is seeking volunteers from the community to help.

"The Parks Department is eager to celebrate our anniversary by leaving an 
even greater parks system behind for the next generation and generation 
after that," said Lazarus Sims, Commissioner of Parks, Recreation, and 
Youth Programs. "I encourage everyone who has been the beneficiary of our 
parks to volunteer this Friday."

The Parks Department will kick off their goal of planting 100 trees in 
city parks this Friday, April 21 in Thornden Park. The department is 
seeking volunteers who can help plant the first 13 trees as part of this 
initiative. The tree planting will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 
and volunteers are asked to meet at the Thornden Park Field House. The 
planting will go on, rain or shine. Volunteers are reminded to wear 
appropriate footwear, sneakers or boots only, and dress for the weather. 
To register, volunteers are asked to contact Cornell Cooperative Extension 
at (315) 424-9485 ext. 250.

This tree planting is made possible with the partnership of Cornell 
Cooperative Extension and the Onondaga Earth Corps. A flyer is available 
at this link: http://bit.ly/2o3XoGh.

This program is part of the Syracuse Parks Department Centennial 
Celebration. 2017 will mark 100 years since the incorporation of the 
Department. The City will be celebrating throughout the year with special 
events and promotions encouraging more people to engage with the Parks 
Department, enjoying its facilities and the diverse array of activities 
offered. To follow the department's celebration on social media, use the 
hashtag #SYRParks100.
