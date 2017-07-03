Party With a Purpose: Fighting HIV Among Black Women at the 2017 Essence Festival

Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from the Black AIDS Institute

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – An estimated 1 in 49 women will be diagnosed with HIV during her lifetime. The desire to move the needle on this dire indicator drives the Black AIDS Institute’s annual participation at 2017 Essence Festival Presented by Coca-Cola, which took place June 29-July 2, 2017, in New Orleans.

In collaboration with our partners, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Louisiana Office of Public Health, the Institute will provide free HIV testing, HIV prevention education and raffles for prizes in the Community Corner of the Expo Hall of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

