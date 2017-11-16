PBS to Air First Documentary Featuring HBCUs

By Clinique Mason –

PBS will air the first documentary regarding the nation’s HBCUs, titled “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” on Monday, February 19, 2018.

The film tells the story of “the unapologetic black place HBCUs have held in American history for more than 150 years,” according to an article on TheRoot.com. “They have been the path of promise towards the American dream for black people since before the end of slavery.”

PBS will show the 90-minute documentary on its acclaimed series “The Independent Lens,” featuring details relative to the impact HBCUs have had on American history, culture, and national identity.

The film is also accompanied by the online resource “HBCUs Rising,” which allows students, alumni, and historians to archive their campus memories via its HBCU Digital Yearbook.

One hundred and five colleges and universities are currently represented through the platform.

Visit https://youtu.be/1PNU6tlDi9g to view the film’s trailer, or click on the image below.

