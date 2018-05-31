Peoples AME Zion Church to Host “Save Our Kids” Event

By Staff –

Peoples AME Zion Church will host an informative community meeting titled “Save Our Kids,” on June 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 2306 S. Salina St.

Representatives from the Syracuse Police Department, former Syracuse University graduate and retired professional basketball player Lawrence Moten, and Common Councilor Latoya Allen, will be among the featured speakers during the event.

According to AME Zion, the topics slated for discussion will include the following:

– Pathway to Safety, Protecting our children;

-Stranger Danger;

-Who do we tell? What do we tell?

-Me too! — No touching!

-and Developing effective relationships with our local police to provide a safer community.

The event will be free and open to the public, and children are welcome, the church said.

Contact 315-472-1198 for additional information regarding the event.

