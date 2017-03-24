Pew Study: Blacks More Likely Than Whites to Take Action on Digital News Stories

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – According to a study from the Pew Research Center Black online news consumers are much more likely than white consumers to follow up on news stories with an action.

A real-time study asked more than 2,000 online news consumers twice a day over the course of a week (Feb. 24-March 1, 2016) whether they got news online in the past two hours and, if so, what their experience was with that news. Those who did get news online were asked whether they took one of six types of follow-up actions: speaking with someone either in person or over the phone; searching for additional information; posting, sharing or commenting on a social networking site; sending an article to someone by email or text message; bookmarking or saving the news for later; and commenting on a news organization’s webpage.

