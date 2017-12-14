Point Place Casino to Hold Job Fair

By Staff –

The Point Place Casino will hold a job fair Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Bridgeport, near Cicero.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7915 Route 298, and the casino is seeking to hire up to 200 full and part-time employees during the event.

Available positions include managerial positions like food and beverage supervisors, as well as guest services supervisors.

In addition, open postions also include lead cooks, cooks, food and beverage attendants, bartenders, beverage servers, security officers, table games dealers, slot service representatives, cage cashiers, coat check, guest services representatives, porters, maintenance technicians, and more.

The Oneida Nation plans to hold on-the-spot interviews Tuesday, and interested individuals may regsister online at www.hrapply.com.

The casino is scheduled to open in the spring.

