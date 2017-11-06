Police: Texas Mass Shooting Result of “Domestic Situation”

By Staff –

An incident in which a gunman killed 26 people and wounded 20 others in the largest mass shooting in Texas’ history on Sunday was the result of “a domestic situation,” police said.

Devin Kelley, 26, opened fire on parishioners at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing as may as 14 children as well as a pregnant woman.

Those who died ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years of age.

“The suspect’s mother-in-law attended this church,” Freeman Martin, a representative from the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a press conference Monday. “We know that he had made threatening texts, and we can’t go into detail into that domestic situation that is continuing to be vetted and thoroughly investigated.”

Kelley formerly served in the U.S. Air Force, and had been court-marshaled in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child.

He spent 12 months in jail for the crimes.

He also received a bad conduct discharge from the military in 2014.

Once Kelley exited the church on Sunday, an armed bystander engaged in a brief firefight with the suspect, which then led to a high-speed chase.

Kelley lost control of his vehicle, and then subsequently shot himself, prior to the arrival of police.

According to police, Kelley’s in-laws were not present at the church that day, but they were interviewed by investigators Sunday night.

Police have reportedly recovered a rifle and two handguns from the scene.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.