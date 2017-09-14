Search
Thursday 14 September 2017
From Information to Understanding

Political Advocacy Group to Host Launch Party and Fundraiser

Sep 14, 2017

By Staff –

 

uplift syrUplift Syracuse, a progressive political advocacy group, will host a launch party and fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe, 505 Westcott St.

The group has endorsed local Democratic candidates Tom Buckel, Mark Matt, Chuck Keller, Pete Ludden and Stefanie Heath.

“We are developing a grassroots network to push for changes we hope to see in New York; including a single payer healthcare system, a transition to renewable energy, increased educational funding and equality, housing and economic justice, and reversing the trends in urban segregation,” the group stated.

Uplift Syracuse is accepting all donation levels, and the cost of a one-year membership with the group is $27.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Uplift-Syracuse-1306964146048946/ for additional information regarding the organization.

