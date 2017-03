Every March, chapters throughout the country host an annual Youth Symposium for local youths between the ages of 12-17. During this time, participants attend workshops relating to issues that affect them today, such as, drugs and alcohol, self-esteem, financial education, etc. The event is free and open to any teen within Onondaga County.

This year, the event will take place on Saturday, March 11 at the Syracuse Academy of Science Elementary School.

Time: 10 am–3pm.