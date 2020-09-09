Prepping Your Home For Winter in NY

New York winters are known for their blustery winds and harsh lake effect snow. While you’re busy cozying up on the couch and playing on of the 200 million copies of Minecraft sold, however, your house will be weathering the storm. Before you snuggle up under the blankets for the season, “winterizing” your home is essential.

Do you know what you have to do to keep the cold at bay? If you don’t properly prepare your home, it might start to fall apart without your rapt attention. Here are some of the best ways to get your home prepared for the coming cold winter months.

Inspect the outside

The outside of your home can take some unexpected damage from summer. Between dents caused by tossed rocks from the lawnmower and strong winds from late-summer hurricanes working their way up the coast, your home needs a quality inspection.

You should start by assessing your home’s siding and foundation. Here, it’s important to mark any holes or dents that can fill with water and lead to deterioration. Holes are also important to close since they might let in pests looking for warmth. This is especially important if you live in the city or nearby to a restaurant that gathers mice and rats. Sealing your wooden siding will also ensure that it’s protected from water damage.

Next, you should inspect your roof. Curling shingles and mold growth are just two of the many signs that your roof should be replaced. In fact, it’s estimated that the need for new roofs will increase by almost 5% through next year.

When the heavy snowfall comes, a weak roof might collapse under the weight and water. A harsh wind could also lift older roofs and expose your home. While a storm shelter is designed to withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour, your home is not. Protect your home’s integrity by investing in the necessary repairs sooner than later.

Finally, you should also take care of your lawn. Trim back any tree branches and shrubs that might get broken in a winter storm. The last thing you want is for a big tree branch to crash into your car.

Seal up drafts inside

One of the worst parts of winter is the bitter cold. If your windows and doors are drafty, this can make the blustery season all the worse.

That’s why it’s essential to invest in new windows and doors if they’re needed. Before November arrives, install newer, energy-efficient models while the weather is still warm. They will be easier to install without slipping on the ice and you’ll save money on heating costs all winter long. Even a mild ankle sprain can take up to 10 days to heal so getting these projects done sooner than later is key.

You’ll also want to check for any drafts or holes in your HVAC system. Your heating for the winter is transported throughout your home thanks to a series of ducts. Even a single gap could reduce your system’s efficiency, leading to higher bills and chillier temperatures. Save some money by investing in a quality inspection before winter arrives.

Test your home security systems

New York evenings grow shorter and shorter throughout the winter, meaning that we’ll be staring down dark days in the coming weeks. Light up your home with the necessary motion-detection lighting to prevent slips and falls and deter criminals when you’re not at home.

Your security systems also include fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. These alarms should be checked a couple of times each year. This is doubly important in the winter since we spend more time inside, putting us at a higher risk for fires and carbon monoxide exposure. Change the batteries in your detectors to better protect your family this year.

Winter in New York

Winter in New York is often thought of as a magical time, but without the proper preparations, you might be cast out into the cold. Rely on these top tips to