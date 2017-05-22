Search
Wednesday 24 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

President Donald Trump: “The Disastrous Rise of Misplaced Power”

May 22, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on President Donald Trump: “The Disastrous Rise of Misplaced Power”

News Analysis by  by Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III –

 

trumppower(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “…The history of the (President) of (The United States) is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.” – The Declaration of Independence – July 4, 1776

The Facts are as follows:

Donald Trump, the six-time bankrupted “business man” ran for president as a non-conformist, non-political, outsider.  He fanned the flames of nationalism, xenophobia, racism, misogyny and anti-Muslim bigotry to capture the hearts and minds of a disenchanted, anti-status quo electorate. His message of hate resonated with this part of the electorate as backlash to the election of America’s first African-American president.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

