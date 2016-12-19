Search
Thursday 22 December 2016
From Information to Understanding

President Obama Reauthorizes Emmett Till Legislation

Dec 19, 2016Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on President Obama Reauthorizes Emmett Till Legislation

By Frederick H. Lowe

 

emmetttill-183x300(TriceEdneyWire.com) – President Barack Obama has signed legislation permanently reauthorizing a law that expands prosecution of civil rights-era murders after an earlier version of the law failed miserably to live up to expectations.

The President, Dec. 16, signed the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Bill of 2007, which expands the authority of the Department of Justice and FBI to investigate and prosecute race-based murders.

The legislation is named in honor of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy who was kidnapped and murdered on Aug. 28, 1955,  in Money, Miss., by Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam for allegedly whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a White woman.

