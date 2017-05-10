President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey, Republicans and Democrats Call for Special Investigation of Russia Collusion

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, Jr., on the recommendations of U.S. Attorney General James Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the White House announced Tuesday.

“The FBI is one of the our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said in a statement.

