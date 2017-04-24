Press Release for Syracuse NAACP’s Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

Syracuse, New York – The Syracuse/ Onondaga County

Branch of the NAACP will host its 38th Annual Freedom

Fund Dinner on Thursday May 18th at the Holiday Inn on

441 Electronics Parkway in Liverpool.

Keynote speaker will be former Gov. David Paterson.

This year’s awardees include:

• Rev. Phil M. Turner, Pastor – Bethany Baptist Church;

• Neil Duffy, President of PriceRite;

• Shirley and Tyrone Goddard of H.O.M.E. Inc.;

• Jaime Alicea, Superintendent – Syracuse City School

Ditrict;

• Ann Marie Taliercio,President – UNITE HERE Local 150;

Mark Barbee, International Representative – UAW, Region

9 Negotiator;

• Floyd D. Little – former Syracuse University Football

Player.

For more information, please call 315-440-6340 or go to:

www.syracusenaacp.com