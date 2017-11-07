Price Chopper to Offer New Grocery Delivery Service in Syracuse

By Staff –

Price Chopper has partnered with Instacart, a new grocery-delivery service, to offer same-day delivery in both Binghamton and Syracuse.

The delivery fee for orders over $35 is $5.99 for orders placed at least two hours in advance, and $7.99 for orders requested within one hour.

According to officials, the in-store price of Price Chopper’s products will remain the same as the delivered items, and the products available for delivery will contain “the vast majority of advertised sale prices.”

“We’re proud of the product mix and shopping experience we provide in our stores,” Glen Bradley, Price Chopper’s vice president of marketing, stated. “And, we’re thrilled to extend both beyond our four walls by adding the convenience of grocery delivery through Instacart in these four markets. We know that our customers are busy and always looking for ways to save both time and money. Offering fresh produce, the best meats and grocery staples delivered right to the doorstep at a good value is yet another way that we can serve our customers.

“Instacart’s success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities,” Andrew Nodes, Instacart ‘s vice president of retail accounts, said. “We are proud to partner with Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the products they’ve come to rely on from this beloved brand.”

Price Rite and Wegmans also offer delivery through Instacart in the area.

Visit www.pricechopper.com for additional information regarding the service.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.