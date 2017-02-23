Price Rite Accepting Applications for New South Ave. Store

By Staff

Price Rite Supermarkets has announced the supermarket is accepting job applications for its new 35,000-square-foot store, which will open on South Ave. in April.

The supermarket chain, well-known for its low prices, is looking to hire nearly 100 employees for positions including cashiers, stocking clerks, produce, deli and meat department team members, and supervisory roles, at the 611 South Ave. location.

“Price Rite greatly values its associates, as it takes a team effort to deliver a great shopping experience for our customers,” Neil Duffy, president of Price Rite, stated. “We look forward to welcoming new team members to our South Avenue store in Syracuse, and making them a part of our tight-knit Price Rite family.”

Interested individuals may apply online at www.PriceRiteSupermarkets.com/Join-Our-Team, by clicking “apply today” and selecting Syracuse, NY from the drop-down menu, then Price Rite of South Ave.

Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc., a local nonprofit, has been working with Price Rite to bring the new store to the area.

Visit www.priceritesupermarkets.com for additional information regarding the store.

