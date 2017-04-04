Price Rite Opens New Store on Syracuse’s South Side

By Staff –

Price Rite Supermarkets has opened its new 35,000-square-foot store at 611 South Ave. — a long-awaited addition to the south side of Syracuse, in an area that was previously considered a food desert.

The grocery store held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 2, with Price Rite executives and local community leaders, in celebration of its official grand opening.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our new Syracuse store on South Ave., and we are privileged to be part of this community, and all the great new development that is happening along the southwest corridor,” Neil Duffy, the president of Price Rite, stated. “Local residents have been waiting for a supermarket for a long time, and we look forward to becoming a vital part of the community, and being a good neighbor while providing local shoppers with the outstanding customer service, variety, value and low prices that Price Rite is known for. Our operation is driven by the philosophy that customers should not have to sacrifice quality to save on price, and we are excited to deliver on that promise.”

Price Rite has worked closely with Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc., a local non-profit, and its executive director, Walter Dixie, to bring the new store to the area, featuring a variety of private and national grocery brands at about half the cost of a traditional supermarket.

The store has also donated $3,000 to Sharon Owens, CEO of the Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility Inc., in the name of the Southwest Community Center, in honor of the store’s grand opening.

Price Rite’s South Ave. location, the second of two in Syracuse, will be open Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit https://vimeo.com/211549188 to view video of Dixie commenting on the opening, or click on the image below.

In addition, view additional images from the store’s grand opening, below.

