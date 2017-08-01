Raymond Blackwell Removed from Ballot in Syracuse’s Mayoral Race

By Staff –

Two Democratic candidates for mayor, Joe Nicoletti and Juanita Perez, have challenged three other candidates’ petitions in Syracuse’s mayoral race, which resulted in former candidate Raymond Blackwell being removed from the ballot recently.

According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, Blackwell fell short of the 1,000 valid signatures he would need in order to be eligible for the primary race in September.

In addition, the board is also slated to review the petitions of Democratic candidates Marty Masterpole and Alfonso Davis this week.

There are currently four Democrats who will compete for the party’s nomination in September, as long as their signatures remain valid.

Eight candidates are currently running in Syracuse’s mayoral race, total.

