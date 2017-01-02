Search
From Information to Understanding

Record Number of African-Americans Named Rhodes Scholars for 2017

Jan 02, 2017Education, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Record Number of African-Americans Named Rhodes Scholars for 2017

rhodes-scholar-recipients(TriceEdneyWire.com) – To become a Rhodes Scholar, a student must be of “high academic achievement, have an integrity of character, a spirit of unselfishness, respect for others, potential for leadership and physical rigor.”

To be named a Rhodes Scholar is to join a highly coveted and prestigious group of individuals who receive a full scholarship to study at Oxford University in England. It is among the highest honors that can be won by a U.S. college student.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

