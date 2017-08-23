Renovated Syracuse University campus ready for students’ arrival

By Sandhya Iyer –

Even with most students off campus for vacation, Syracuse University remained busy during the summer as several parts of campus underwent construction and renovation.

Several projects were completed this summer, including dorm renovations, classroom upgrades and utility work. Here are some significant construction projects that took place over the summer:

Residence Halls

Major renovations were made to three residence halls: Day, DellPlain and Haven.

In DellPlain, multiperson bathrooms have been converted to pod-style, single-use bathrooms in the east and west wings of the building. Bathrooms in the north and south of DellPlain were upgraded in summer 2016. Rooms located on floors second through eighth also received upgrades.

Common bathrooms were also transformed into single pods in Day Hall. The dorm’s medical suite was also upgraded, and a security screen was installed.

Haven Hall received flooring and finishing upgrades for rooms on its first and second floors, first-floor lobby and laundry room, in addition to bathroom upgrades.

The university eventually intends to renovate all residence hall bathrooms, said Bill Longcore Jr., associate director of the Office of Residence Life.

Smaller renovations including stair handle railing and flooring replacements were made in the Brewster/Boland/Brockway Complex.

The theater inside Watson Hall received seating, carpet and window treatments. Only sophomores, juniors and seniors can live in this particular dorm.

Classrooms

Hall of Languages, the first building constructed on campus in 1873, has also been renovated. Six of its classrooms were upgraded with new technology.

In Link Hall and Center for Science and Technology, three flexible, active learning classrooms were added. These include new technology and furnishings. Center for Science and Technology’s roof was also replaced this summer.

Exterior Renovations

In Crouse College, skylights above the band room were replaced. A few other restorations, including masonry repairs, will continue through the first part of the fall semester.

The limestone steps leading up to Hendricks Chapel were replaced with granite tread. Installation of new limestone on the side walls of the building began during the summer and is expected to continue into the first week of October.

A promenade was constructed along University Place last year. New seating along the promenade, granite blocks topped with wood surfaces, will be installed before the fall semester begins.

Miscellaneous

Underground utility projects and concrete paving took place on Waverly Avenue this summer. The street reopened to the public on Aug. 18.

Conversion from a steam to hot water heating system and the creation of two group study rooms in Carnegie Library will continue into the fall. According to a campus-wide email, the more efficient heating system will be in operation during winter months.

Certain projects, such as the construction of accessible bathrooms in Maxwell Hall and repairs to all six university garages will continue into the fall.

– Originally published in Syracuse University’s the Daily Orange on August 23, 2017.