Rental Car Counters, Barber Shop Moved at Syracuse Airport

By Staff –

The rental car counters at Syracuse International Airport have been relocated to Terminal B on the first floor as part of the $48.8 million terminal improvement project at the airport, officials said.

The barber shop has also been relocated to Terminal A on the second floor.

“The rental car counters are the first major tenant relocation associated with the project,” the airport said in a statement. “Within the month of February, walls will be erected in the center of the terminal to accommodate major improvements to the front lobby. At that time, SaySiBon will close and there will be two pop-up kiosks located on the first floor of both terminals.”

Visit the airport’s website, at www.flysyracuse.com, for additional information regarding the project.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.