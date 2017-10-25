Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Antoine “Fats” Domino Passes

By Staff –

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Antoine “Fats” Domino has passed away, due to natural causes, at the age of 89.

Domino passed away Tuesday.

His early hits included “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Blueberry Hill,” and “Blue Monday,” and the legendary artist received esteemed critical acclaim for a string of hits in the 1950s and early 60s.

He became a rock icon, performing some of the earliest rock ‘n’ roll records in history, and establishing his hometown of New Orleans as a musical hotbed at the time.

The music legend was responsible for 30 TOp 40 hits, including 23 gold singles.

According to Rolling Stone, he sold more records than any 1950s figure except Elvis Presley.

Domino remained a constant part of the New Orleans music scene until recently, performing at a sold-out show at Tipitina’s nightclub in 2007, and appearing in an episode of the TV show “Treme” in 2012.

He was was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Visit https://youtu.be/bQQCPrwKzdo to hear one of Domino’s early hits, or click on the image below.

