SAVE THE DATE: JUNE 17 -Car Parade in Syracuse to Raise Money for Lung Cancer; Honors Local Mechanic

Annual Car Cruise Honors Beloved Syracuse Resident, Father, Lung Disease Victim Greg Smith Hosts the Lenny Smith Memorial Cruise to Raise Awareness and Funding for the American Lung Association What: The fourth annual and much anticipated “Lenny Smith Memorial Cruise” will be hosted by Greg Smith, in honor of his father, Lenny Smith, on Saturday, June 17th at 10:30 am. Kicking off at Kolorcraft Autobody and ending at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill, the event aims to raise awareness and funding for the American Lung Association of the Northeast and consists of an informal parade of some of the cars and motorcycles that Lenny worked on and loved, through the neighborhood that he lived and worked for over 45 years. Lenny died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2013. Lenny Smith’s return to Syracuse after serving in the Vietnam War culminated in the opening of a small business, Kolorcraft Autobody, 45 years ago. Over the next five decades, Lenny became a local icon, well-known for his “old school” pin striping and classic frame works on cars and motorcycles. The car parade is open for participation for those who knew Lenny or anyone with an interesting car or motorcycle. Those interested in riding in the cruise are asked to donate $20 and $10 for each additional passengers or walk-ins. The event raised over $7,000 in 2016. The parade will be followed by lunch and entertainment by the Chris Taylor Band at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill. There will be 50/50 and gift basket raffles throughout the event. WHO: The Smith family and the greater Syracuse community. In the past, the event has attracted up to 350 people who knew and loved Lenny. WHERE: The memorial ride will begin at Kolorcraft Autobody at 3980 New Court Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206 and end at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill on Route 57. WHEN: Saturday, June 17th, 2017 Car Parade – 10:30am-12pm; Lunch at Sharkey’s 12-2pm Cost: Those interested in riding in the cruise are asked to donate $20 and $10 for each additional passengers or walk-ins.