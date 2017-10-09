Say Yes to Education Names Ahmeed Turner Say Yes Syracuse Executive Director

By Staff –

Say Yes to Education has announced Ahmeed Turner, former scholarship director for Say Yes Syracuse, has been named the local chapter’s executive director.

“As the scholarship director of Say Yes Syracuse, Ahmeed Turner has made a difference in the lives of families across the city,’’ Gene Chasin, president and chief operating officer of the national Say Yes to Education organization, stated. “Those of us who have been fortunate to work closely with Ahmeed know that he combines a life-long, first-hand knowledge of Syracuse with an encyclopedic understanding of college access — all of which he brings to bear in support of instilling hope in young people, and helping them maximize their gifts and talents.”

Turner joined Say Yes Syracuse in 2009, as a site coordinator at Bellevue Elementary School, and he is a graduate of Nottingham High School in Syracuse.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cheney State, and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Syracuse University.

“I’m excited to continue to build on the momentum of the Say Yes Syracuse partnership,” Turner stated. “Working together, we are not only supporting the children of Syracuse and preparing them for adult success, but elevating the community as a whole.”

The Say Yes Syracuse partnership was launched in 2008, and has marshaled an array of public and private entities – including the Syracuse City School District; the city of Syracuse; Onondaga County, and the Central New York Community Foundation, as well as nonprofit organizations, local businesses and higher education institutions – in an effort to help SCSD graduates cover the cost of college.

The group’s scholarship board has raised more than $30 million to date, including a $20 million grant from New York State’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative, for a scholarship fund that covers the cost of tuition (after federal and state aid has been applied) for qualifying SCSD graduates who attend public colleges and universities in the SUNY and CUNY systems.

More than 3,800 city graduates have benefited from the partnership since 2009, the group said.

Visit http://sayyessyracuse.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.