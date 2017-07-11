Scholarship and Police Training Fund Will Keep Philando Castile’s Name Alive

By Frederick H. Lowe –

Police have shot and killed at least 175 black men so far, this year, but it’s probably safe to say that none of them have been honored like Philando Castile, who was gunned down by a cop last July in Falcon Heights, Minn.

In almost all instances of a deadly police shooting involving black men, tearful well-wishers carefully place a framed photograph of the victim, flowers, toys and balloons at the shooting site. Well-wishers also attend a church service to honor the victim, where some speakers angrily vow some type of revenge. There also are street demonstrations–some violent, others silent–before the victim’s name fades into the distant past.

