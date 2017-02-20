Scholarship Fund Grants Empty Promises To Young Black Men

By Chris Bennett

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Nine months ago, 18-year-old Jason Smith was on top of the world. He had graduated from high school, been accepted to his college of choice and had just been awarded a scholarship worth up to $10,000 from Real Life 101, a non-profit organization out of Detroit, Michigan that provides college scholarships to African American males.

The unsolicited scholarship offer was a direct result of the 100 Black men gathering that took place in February of 2016 at Southshore Pre-K – 8 School in Seattle. The event, which drew national media attention, saw over 200 Black men greet students and provide them with encouragement as they entered the school building. Shortly after hearing about the event, Real Life 101 reached out to the school with an offer to fund scholarships for Black males who previously attended the school.

