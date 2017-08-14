Schumer Asks JetBlue to Expand Flights from Syracuse

By Staff –

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has recently asked JetBlue Airlines to expand flights from Syracuse to destinations with a number of connection options like Boston, MA, in order to boost competition, and the availability of low-cost flights from central New York.

“JetBlue is New York’s hometown airline, and it’s only fitting that they’d continue to build on their strong presence in Upstate New York,” Schumer said in a press release. “A new JetBlue flight from Syracuse to Boston is a win-win: for JetBlue, who can expand their strong brand in Upstate New York, and for Central New York families and businesses who would greatly benefit from having more flight options. Hancock Airport is undergoing a rapid transformation, so now is the time for Jet Blue, and other airlines to jump in and take advantage of that need for service. Particularly to popular destinations like Boston, that is a global hub, where sometimes it’s more convenient to drive from Central New York than to fly.”

Schumer also highlighted the success of other recently established JetBlue routes, like flights from Buffalo to LA, as proof that there is strong demand in upstate New York for JetBlue flights.

Previously, the senator helped convince JetBlue to expand its service from Syracuse to Florida in 2015, after the airline had stopped its direct flights to Fort Lauderdale in 2009.

