Schumer Says He Will Fight to Protect Syracuse’s Federal Funding

By Staff

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) has announced he will fight to protect funding to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), which provides federal aid to Syracuse and other New York cities, following reports the Trump administration has proposed cuts to the program.

The CDBG program is currently scheduled to receive $3 billion from HUD per year, and Syracuse received $4.4 million in funds from the program in 2016, according to Sen. Schumer.

“Decimating CDBG would be incredibly damaging to Syracuse, because it is a non-replaceable stream of investment in essential services for area residents and economic development projects,” Schumer stated. “That is why I would fight these drastic cuts tooth and nail to make sure the CDBG program remains fully-funded, and that Syracuse gets the money it deserves. More than ever, we need to make sure our local governments and communities have the resources they need to modernize their infrastructure, deliver vital services to working families and seniors, and continue the neighborhood revitalization efforts critical to local economic development.”

Between 2014 and 2015, with the assistance of CDBG funds, 3,571 households were assisted by the city of Syracuse through community development and affordable housing programs.

In addition, nearly two-dozen community organizations also receive funding through the program, for services such as tenant counseling, workforce development and youth education.

“This budget is out of touch with the realities in our cities face: we are not going to put more Americans to work, revitalize our urban cores, or improve our schools by cutting funding for housing, education, and building a wall,” Mayor Miner said in a statement. “These programs fight poverty and blight every day. Shortsighted investments for unsubstantiated fears will not make our country great again, but will instead have a devastating impact on cities across the nation.”

The CDBG program currently provides annual grants on a formula basis to over 1,200 general units of local and state governments, and distributes funds to states, counties, villages, towns, and cities across the nation.

