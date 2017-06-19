SCSD Announces Free Summer Meal Sites for Students

By Staff –
Syracuse City School District’s Food and Nutrition Service department has announced it will participate in the Summer Food Service Program 2017 (SFSP) for students.
As a result, summer meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge, officials said.
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday at the sites listed below, and parents and students may text FOOD to 877-877, or call SCSD’s Food and Nutrition Office at (315) 435-4207, for additional details regarding the program.
Here are the 2017 sites for free summer meals:
Schools
Clary Middle School
100 Amidon Dr. (13205)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:30-9:00
Lunch 11-12:45
Corcoran High School
919 Glenwood Ave. (13207)
7/5 – 8/17
Breakfast 8-8:30
Lunch 11:15-12:30
Danforth Middle School
309 W. Brighton Ave. (13205)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:30-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Delaware Elementary School
900 S. Geddes St. (13204)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11:15-12:45
Dr. King Elementary School
416 E. Raynor Ave. (13202)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:45-9:15
Lunch 11:15-12:45
Dr. Weeks Elementary School
710 Hawley Ave. (13203)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
ELMS (Mon.-Thurs. Only)
4942 S. Salina St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Franklin Elementary School
428 S. Alvord St. (13208)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11:15-12:45
Frazer PK-8
741 Park Ave. (13204)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Grant Middle School
2400 Grant Blvd. (13208)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:30-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Henninger High School
600 Robinson St. (13206)
7/5 – 8/17
Breakfast 8-8:30
Lunch 11:15-12:30
Hughes Elementary School
345 Jamesville Ave. (13210)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11:15-12:45
Huntington PK-8
400 Sunnycrest Rd. (13206)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
HW Smith PK-8
1130 Salt Springs Rd. (13224)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Lemoyne Elementary School
1528 LeMoyne Ave. (13208)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
McCarthy at Beard
220 W. Kennedy St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:15-7:45
Lunch 11-12:30
McKinley-Brighton Elementary
141 W. Newell St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 7:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Meachem Elementary School
171 Spaulding Ave. (13205)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Nottingham High School
3100 E. Genesee St. (13224)
7/5 – 8/17
Breakfast 8-8:30
Lunch11:15-12:30
Porter Elementary School
512 Emerson Ave. (13204)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
PSLA 227 Magnolia St. (13204)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Roberts PK-8
715 Glenwood Ave. (13207)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 7:45-8:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Salem Hyde Elementary School
450 Durston Ave. (13203)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Seymour Elementary School
108 Shonnard St. (13204)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Van Duyn Elementary School
401 Loomis Ave. (13207)
7/5 – 8/1
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Webster Elementary School
500 Wadsworth St. (13208)
7/5 – 8/15
Breakfast 8:45-9:15
Lunch 11-12:45
Community Centers
Blessed Sacrament
3127 James St. (13206)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8:30-9:15
Lunch 11:30-12:30
Boys and Girls Central Village
212 Van Buren St. (13202)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 9-9:30
Lunch 12-1:30
Boys and Girls Fayette
2100 E. Fayette St. (13224)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 9-9:30
Lunch 11-12:30
Boys and Girls Hamilton
201 Hamilton St. (13204)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 9:30-10:30
Lunch 12-1:30
Dunbar Center
1453 S. State St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/18
Lunch 12:30-1:30
Exploring Your World (Access CNY)
1603 Court Street (13208)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8:30-9:15
Lunch 12-12:45
Grace Episcopal
819 Madison St. (13210)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8-9:30
Lunch 11:15-1:30
Mary Nelson Youth Center
2849 S. Salina St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 9-10
Lunch 12-1
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
123 W. Corning Ave. (13205)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8-9
Lunch 11:30-12:30
Payton Temple
1816 Midland Ave (13205)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 9-10:30
Lunch 12-1
Peace Inc. (East)
202 South Beech St. (13210)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8:30-9:30
Lunch 11:30-12:30
Second Olivet Baptist Church
818 S. West St. (13202)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8:30-9:30
Lunch 11-1
Southwest Community Center
401 South Ave. (13204)
7/5 – 8/18
Breakfast 8:30-9:30
Lunch 11:30-12:30
SU Southside Communicatons
2331 S. Salina St. (13205)
7/5 – 8/18
Lunch 11:30-2
Talent Agency
350 W. Fayette St. (13202)
7/5 – 8/18
Lunch 11:15-12:45
Parks
Barry Park
Broad St. & Westcott St. (13210)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11-1
Burnet Park
Coleridge & Grand Ave. (13204)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11-1
Kirk Park (Seals CC)
300 W. Borden St. (13204)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11-1
Schiller Park Farmer & Highland St. (13205)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11-1
Wilson Park
1117 S. McBride St. (13205)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11-1
Libraries
Beauchamp Branch
2111 S. Salina St. (13205)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11:30-12:30
Central Library
447 S Salina St. (13202)
7/5-8/18
Lunch 11:30-12:30