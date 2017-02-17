SCSD Counselors Participate in College Admission Counseling Workshop

By Staff

About 40 Syracuse City School District counselors recently attended a National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) workshop, where they learned about guiding students through the college admission process.

The counselors participated in general group sessions that provided information on FAFSA, ACT, and working with underserved populations, and they were also able to select break-out sessions on cultural competency and Generation Z, what middle school counselors need to know about the college admissions process, and more.

“The sessions were engaging, and provided a good perspective on new changes, and updates that have taken place within education,” Grant School Counselor Dominiquie Herndon stated. “Our students will now be able to have access to and learn about the different resources and opportunities available to them through their counselors. I believe there are so many more opportunities available to students to fulfill their goals, as they move forward with their educational journey.”

ACT, the New York State Association for College Admission Counseling, Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University sponsored the workshop.

Visit https://www.nacacnet.org/for additional information regarding NACAC.

