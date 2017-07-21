SCSD Elementary Students Closed the School Year Shopping for Produce

By Staff –

Syracuse City School District elementary school students recently had the opportunity to shop for their own produce, thanks to Farmer’s Market stands provided by Wegmans and the SCSD Department of Food & Nutrition Services at the end of the school year.

The stands allowed students to pick fruits and vegetables to try for themselves, and to bring home to their families.

“The students loved having the opportunity to try different fruits and vegetables,” Huntington PreK-8 School Principal Joanne Harlow stated. “They especially loved that the produce was presented as if it were a real farmer’s market, where they can choose what they wanted, and put it into a little shopping bag.”

SCSD said the goal of the Farmer’s Market was to expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students are exposed to, to give them hands-on interaction with healthy foods, and to encourage them to consume more fresh, healthy foods.

“The children exploded with excitement when they saw the offerings,” Rachel Murphy, SCSD Director of Food & Nutrition Services, stated. “If we can teach children at a young age that healthy food can be accessed through farm stands and mobile carts and kiosks, we are equipping them with skills necessary to secure healthy food for themselves in the future in neighborhoods where grocery stores with these products don’t exist.”

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.