SCSD Food Committee Asks Students to Help Improve School Lunches

By Staff –

The Syracuse City School District Department of Food and Nutrition Services, in partnership with ACTS Youth Council, has recently recruited one student leader from each high school to help improve school lunches.

Each student meets regularly with his or her peers, then gathers feedback and serves as a sounding board for the group’s food committee.

Henninger students, for example, have been making surveys for data collection to find out from students what they want for lunch, and their suggestions for improvements at the school.

Student members have also been recruiting additional students to join the food committee.

“From my classmates, I hear common things like the food tastes bad, it’s not fresh,” Henninger junior and committee member Nolan Spears stated. “The portions are either too big or too small, and there is usually too long of a line to bother getting food.”

Each quarter, the student subcommittees from each high school come together as a large group to share their insights.

This winter, the full committee will visit With Love restaurant, then, in the spring, they will visit the Dewitt Wegmans and host a potluck dinner at one of the schools.

The SCSD Educational Foundation has sponsored the food committee project, which is one of 26 projects the foundation has funded this year.

Visit http://scsdfoundation.com/ for additional information regarding the foundation.

