SCSD Hosts “Preschool Summer Institute” for Educators

By Staff –

The Syracuse City School District has recently hosted a “Three-Year-Old Public Preschool Summer Institute” for educators, in partnership with the New York State Education Department.

According to SCSD, early childhood educators from across New York State attended the event in order to participate in workshops, discussions, activities and networking.

“It’s wonderful, because everyone runs their programs differently,” Cindy Watkins, SCSD Coordinator of Early Childhood Programs, stated. “It was like a big think tank where we could bounce ideas off of each other. And, it was great having New York State here supporting us.”

Some of the topics the teachers discussed included using best instructional practices for working with preschool students, and creating the environments which best serve preschoolers.

Kendria Sullivan, a YMCA Daycare staff member, and Brenda Lidestri, a curriculum director from Binghamton attended the event.

“I’m new to New York, and I’m just learning ways to handle child care,” Sullivan stated. “It’s been nice to learn how others are doing things.”

In addition, “This will help me promote play in my district, which I’ve been really wanting to do,” Lidestri said.

Both teachers and instructional coaches participated in the event.

