SCSD School Board Formally Appoints Jaime Alicea as Superintendent

By Staff –

The Syracuse City School District school board has voted to formally appoint Jaime Alicea as full-time superintendent of the district.

Alicea had been interim superintendent since August, taking on the new role one day after former SCSD Superintendent Sharon Contreras left for a position in a North Carolina school district.

Alicea said he’d hoped to continue Contreras’ work in the district, at the time, including a continued increase in graduation rates.

Rrecently, there had also been speculation he was interested in remaining in the position permanently.

According to an article on Syracuse.com, board members said they did not feel the need to conduct a search to fill the position, because they have been pleased with Alicea’s progress so far.

Mayor Stephanie Miner has released the following statement regarding the school board’s decision:

“Congratulations to my friend Jaime Alicea on his appointment as superintendent by the board of education. Jaime has demonstrated a clear vision for the district. I appreciate his partnership everyday, as we work towards greater student achievement, continued excellence in teaching, and engaged parents. This is the formula that will make our district stronger.”

Alicea began his career as a teaching assistant at Seymour Elementary School in the 1980s, then later served in an administrative capacity before becoming chief operations officer in 2012.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico, and a master of arts in foreign language education from Syracuse University.

