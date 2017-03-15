SCSD Seeking Community Feedback Regarding District’s Updated Safety Plan

By Staff –

The Syracuse City School District will hold a public hearing to receive community feedback regarding the district’s updated Safety Plan for the 2016-2017 school year on March 27.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m., in the SCSD Central Office Board Room, at 725 Harrison St.

“SCSD is well aware of the concerns of safety, both physical and emotional, that exist within a public school system in an urban setting,” the district stated on its website. “SCSD strives to provide a safe learning and teaching environment for all of our students, staff, and community members. That is why we have updated our Safety Plan to be in accordance with the New York State Education Department, Regulations 2801(a) for the 2016-2017 school year. We are sharing our updated plan with all stakeholders for their reference, knowledge, comment and support of our initiatives to provide a safe learning and teaching environment for all.”

Visit http://www.syracusecityschools.com/districtpage.cfm?pageid=7841 for additional information regarding the meeting.

