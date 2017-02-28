SCSD Students Make Gains During First Half of School Year

By Staff

Syracuse City School District students made gains in STAR ELA and Math Assessments during the first half of the school year, SCSD officials stated.

“The STAR assessments are administered to students in kindergarten through 11th grade each year in September, December, and May and are a screening and progress monitoring tool, showing teachers and school staff students’ baseline knowledge, as well as areas for intervention, remediation or acceleration,” district officials said. “Any change greater than +0.6 indicates that students demonstrated more than half a year’s growth in the first half of the 2016-17 school year.”

According to officials, the following schools saw an average gain of more than half a year’s growth during the first half of the 2016-17 school year:

The Johnson Center saw an average gain of +2.6 in STAR Reading;

LeMoyne Elementary saw an average gain of +1.4 in STAR Math and +0.8 in STAR Reading;

McCarthy at Beard saw an average gain of +1.6 in STAR Math and +1.3 in STAR Reading;

CORE saw an average gain of +1.1 in STAR Math;

and Van Duyn saw an average gain of +0.8 in STAR Math.

The following grade levels also showed a year or more worth of student growth through the first half of the school year:

LeMoyne 1st grade +2.2 in STAR Reading;

Elmcrest 3rd grade +1.7 in STAR Math;

LeMoyne 3rd grade +1.0 in STAR Math and +0.7 in STAR Reading;

LeMoyne 5th grade +1.3 in STAR Math;

McCarthy 7th grade +2.5 in STAR Math;

MSAP/CORE 7th grade +1.5 in STAR Math;

Elmcrest 7th grade +1.4 in STAR Reading;

MSAP/CORE 8th grade +1.9 in STAR Reading;

Huntington 8th grade +1.0 in STAR Math;

and Fowler 9th grade +2.0 in STAR Math.

Visit http://www.syracusecityschools.com/districtpage.cfm?pageid=8017 for additional information regarding the assessments.

