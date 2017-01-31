SCSD to Hold Community Engagement Forum

By Staff

The Syracuse City School District Board of Education will hold a Community Engagement Forum Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Nottingham High School’s cafeteria, at 3100 E. Genesee St.

According to SCSD officials, the forum will be open to the public, and there will be a brief presentation followed by an open-question period.

Attendees who would like to speak at the forum should fill out a blue card near the entrance, before the open-question period begins.

Visit http://www.syracusecityschools.com/districtpage.cfm?pageid=7975 for additional information regarding the forum.

