SCSD to Seek Public Input at Investment Plan Forum for New “Security Command Center”

By Staff –

The Syracuse City School District will hold a public review forum for comments and questions regarding the third component of the district’s Smart Schools Investment Plan (SSIP), Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m., in SCSD’s board room, at 725 Harrison St.

SCSD is seeking feedback from the community regarding the final proposal for the district’s Safe School Environment project, and the creation of a new “Security Command Center.”

“The Security Command Center will be located in the Shea School Building adjacent to the new Redundant Data Center,” the district said in a preliminary statement. “The SCC may be used for vocational students interested in security and law enforcement.”

The district has submitted five proposals for state grants so far, with three currently approved and two pending, as part of a $27 million allocation from the 2014-15 state budget’s Smart Schools Bonds Act, which the state authorized to improve learning and opportunity for students by funding capital projects.

“The Syracuse City School District is required to submit a Smart Schools Investment Plan (SSIP), to demonstrate how Smart Schools Bond Act funds will be used to provide the educational tools and opportunities students throughout the district will need to succeed in the 21st century economy,” SCSD’s website stated. “The district is currently in the process of assessing the technology needs at each school building to develop a Comprehensive Technology Plan. The results of the assessments will be the basis in determining the districts needs, and incorporating them into the SSIP.”

During the district’s 30-day public review period, the community may also submit questions or comments by visiting http://www.k12insight.com/Lets-Talk/embed.aspx?k=WY7N2GlT.

Visit http://www.syracusecityschools.com/districtpage.cfm?pageid=4270 for additional information regarding the plan.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.