Search
Tuesday 28 February 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

SiriusXM Debuts New Automotive Show Targeting African-American Interests in Cars

Feb 27, 2017Business, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on SiriusXM Debuts New Automotive Show Targeting African-American Interests in Cars

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

MR Vision national SiriusXM Debuts New Automotive Show Targeting African - automotive show-siriusxmlogo(TriceEdneyWire.com) – After hitting the airwaves in July 2015, with a monthly automotive show, “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com” expands to SiriusXM with a weekly 30-minute multicultural show, which premieres during Black History Month. The weekly show kicks into gear on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Encore broadcasts will occur every Sunday and Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The fast-paced show, which will now be carried on HUR Voices channel 141, will bring its listeners conversations with many of today’s industry influencers, innovators, trendsetters and pioneers. The show will also highlight the latest automotive safety recalls, too!

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostRESCHEDULED Neighborhood Preservation Committee Meeting to 3.8.17

Related articles