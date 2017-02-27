SiriusXM Debuts New Automotive Show Targeting African-American Interests in Cars

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – After hitting the airwaves in July 2015, with a monthly automotive show, “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com” expands to SiriusXM with a weekly 30-minute multicultural show, which premieres during Black History Month. The weekly show kicks into gear on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Friday, February 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Encore broadcasts will occur every Sunday and Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The fast-paced show, which will now be carried on HUR Voices channel 141, will bring its listeners conversations with many of today’s industry influencers, innovators, trendsetters and pioneers. The show will also highlight the latest automotive safety recalls, too!

