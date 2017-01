(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – She’s an“intersectional feminist”, a mom, a refugee, an immigrant and a resident of Minneapolis. Besides that, Ilhan Omar is a history maker and the first Somali-American lawmaker in the United States.

Omar was sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives on Jan. 3, just days after an 8,500-mile journey that retraced her path from her war-torn homeland to neighboring Kenya to the Minnesota Capitol.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.