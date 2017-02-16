South Carolina Man Arrested for Planning Attack “In The Spirit of Dylann Roof”

By Staff

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, of Conway, South Carolina, was arrested Feb. 16 for attempting to commit a shooting “in the spirit of Dylann Roof,” federal authorities stated.

The 29-year-old reportedly purchased a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition from an undercover FBI agent, after previously telling the agent “I seen what Dylann Roof did, and in my heart, I reckon I got a little bit of hatred. I want to do sh*t like that.”

According to authorities, McDowell is an ex-inmate who’d developed ties to white supremacists while serving time in prison for several offenses, and he had recently been posting racist and anti-semitic remarks online.

