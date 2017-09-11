State, Local Officials Commemorate 16th Anniversary of Sept. 11

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered remarks to commemorate the sixteenth anniversary of Sept. 11 on Monday, honoring the first responders who led recovery efforts following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

“9/11 showed you the best of humanity and the worst of humanity,” Gov. Cuomo stated. “In the same moment, it showed you the greatest cowards on the planet, and it showed you the greatest heroes on the planet.”

The flags on state government buildings flew at half-staff Monday, and Gov. Cuomo also signed legislation to expand unlimited sick leave benefits for public sector officers and employees who developed a qualifying health condition as a result of their response efforts to 9/11 rescue, recovery, and clean-up efforts at World Trade Center sites.

The governor gave his remarks during the 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride lunch and ceremony in New York City.

“The greatest cowards drove a plane into the top of the building, and the greatest heroes ran in the door in the bottom of the building,” Cuomo said. “The best and the worst of humanity in that very same moment. We admire the courage, we honor the courage, we honor the loss – 344 firefighters, 23 NYPD, 37 Port Authority, 11 from Rescue 1 lost that day.”

The city of Syracuse also held its annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony at Fayette Firefighters Park on Monday.

The ceremony observed seventeen minutes of silence, representing the time between the first and second planes to hit the World Trade Center.

City officials also lit candles on top of flagstones, which held flags that contained the names of all the emergency service providers who gave their lives.

The “Flag of Honor,” which represented all the civilian victims, was also on display.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjlXaeUqU5A&feature=youtu.be to view video of the governor’s full remarks, or click on the image below.

