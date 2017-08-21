Steve Bannon is Out at the White House, NAACP Applauds Exit

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Stephen K. Bannon, who some Black leaders called a White supremacist while lobbying against his appointment to the White House staff, has lost his job as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

President Trump told senior aides that he planned to remove Bannon two days after telling reporters during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York that “Bannon was his friend, and he is not a racist.”

