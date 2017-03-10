Study: African-Americans Are 12x More Likely to Be Wrongfully Convicted

By Staff

When it comes to crime in the modern United States, there are a lot of common misconceptions. For instance, even though many people fear burglars breaking into their homes in the dead of night, the most common time for a burglary to occur is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Armed with this knowledge, you can better protect your home and your loved ones by locking your doors and windows during the day or by remembering to turn on your alarm system regardless of the hour.

Unfortunately, some common misconceptions about crime are much more sinister in nature. And, depending on the color of your skin, you may not be able to save yourself from becoming a victim.

According to a newly published report, the overwhelming majority of those who were formally exonerated of crimes they didn’t commit were African-American. The report, entitled “Race and Wrongful Convictions in the United States,” notes that the bulk of the 1,800 innocent defendants framed by law enforcement since 1989 were also African-American. While this may not come as a surprise to those in the black community, this report provides hard data to support a notion many already knew to be true.

