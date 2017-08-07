Search
Tuesday 8 August 2017
From Information to Understanding

Study: Body Cams Show Cops More Polite to White Drivers

Aug 07, 2017

By Alex Shashkevich-Stanford –

 

bodycameras (3)(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Police officers consistently use less respectful language with black community members than with white community members, the first systematic analysis of body camera footage shows.

Although subtle, widespread racial disparities in officers’ language use may erode police-community relations, researchers warn.

“…the many small differences in how they spoke with community members added up to pervasive racial disparities.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

